Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 206.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.63. Kerry Group has a one year low of $120.43 and a one year high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.0713 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

