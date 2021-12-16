Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 132 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.32. 45,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.71. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

