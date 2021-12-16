Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 96,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 497,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

