Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 81.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,792. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

