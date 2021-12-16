Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 557 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

