Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 841 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,714. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.