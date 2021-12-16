Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 233 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 697.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $81.86 on Thursday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $91.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15.

