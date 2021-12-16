Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 31,558 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 188.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

NYSE MUI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.