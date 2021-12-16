Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 54.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter.

MCR opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

