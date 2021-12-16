Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,301.9% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 504,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after buying an additional 468,120 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,202,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 318.4% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 323,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,256,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

