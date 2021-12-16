Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $805,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,236.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,265.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,368.05. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $681.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

