Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 176.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $241.98 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $250.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.61.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

