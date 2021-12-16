Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $723,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,454,807 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.