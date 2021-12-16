KeyCorp Lowers Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $22.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s current price.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.78 million, a P/E ratio of 155.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

