Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

