Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.0 days.

KSPHF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.40. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.