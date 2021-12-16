KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.6%.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 147,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

