KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $431.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $399.00 to $431.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.00.

KLAC stock opened at $409.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.10 and its 200 day moving average is $348.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

