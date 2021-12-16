Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 535,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,585,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 395.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 528,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 422,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kohl’s stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

