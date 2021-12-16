Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,050 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Foot Locker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,286 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Foot Locker by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

