Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.