Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 28,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.