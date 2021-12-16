Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,967 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

CBRE opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

