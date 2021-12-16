Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Tyson Foods by 66.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.