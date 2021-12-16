Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty Sells 77,485 Shares

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE KRA opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.16.
Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 8.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
About Kraton
Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.
