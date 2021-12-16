Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty Sells 77,485 Shares

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 8.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

