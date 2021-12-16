Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

KR opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

