Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Short Interest Down 71.5% in November

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LAAA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

