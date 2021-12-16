Landbox Price Tops $0.0047 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $356,414.59 and approximately $50,958.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landbox has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.30 or 0.08211005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00077500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,845.43 or 1.00034977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

