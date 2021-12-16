Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $408.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $495.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,390,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lantheus by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 588,392 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lantheus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 490,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.