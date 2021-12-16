Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Trading 2% Higher

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $273.06 and last traded at $273.06. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average is $206.52.

Lasertec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.