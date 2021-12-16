Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Down 4.5%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price was down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 17,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,024,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $908,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $44,244,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

