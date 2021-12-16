Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Down 8.3%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.64 and last traded at $70.77. 36,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,176,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $272,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock worth $16,791,605. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,447 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,040,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

