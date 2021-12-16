LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.0390 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $20.31 million and $151,245.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.34 or 0.08312339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00079112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,337.30 or 0.99323095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00052378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

