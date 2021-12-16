Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Leatt stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $165.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.73. Leatt has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

