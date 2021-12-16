Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LPSIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,468. Legend Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.