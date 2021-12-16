Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.41

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 28165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Several research firms recently commented on LMND. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

