LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $112.08

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.08, but opened at $123.49. LendingTree shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 146 shares.

TREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,001,000. FMR LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in LendingTree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in LendingTree by 1,221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

