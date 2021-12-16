Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.23). Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

