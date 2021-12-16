Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LESL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

