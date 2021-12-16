Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.62.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 202.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 89.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,055 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 120.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,100 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

