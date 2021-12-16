LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.18

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 595079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that LianBio will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

