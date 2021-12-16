Liberum Capital Lowers Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Price Target to GBX 300

Joules Group (LON:JOUL) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON JOUL opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50. Joules Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.72 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.10).

In other news, insider Tom Joule purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £38,628 ($51,047.97). Also, insider Nick Jones acquired 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £19,818.22 ($26,190.33). Insiders bought 77,211 shares of company stock worth $16,594,622 in the last three months.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

