Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Allstate (LON:ALL)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allstate (LON:ALL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a speculative buy rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price for the company.

ALL stock opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Allstate has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

