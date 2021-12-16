Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.47) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,608.60 ($21.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.58. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39).

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.