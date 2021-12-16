Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

LTH traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.