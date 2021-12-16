Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $116.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 149,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,825. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -78.65. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

