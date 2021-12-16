Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.08 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

