Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360,682 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 217,682 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

LIND stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $831.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

