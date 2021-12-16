Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) & Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Head to Head Comparison

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53% Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75%

Volatility & Risk

Lithium has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 3.85, meaning that its share price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium and Ayro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$160,000.00 ($0.01) -24.81 Ayro $1.60 million 43.78 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -2.07

Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayro. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ayro beats Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

