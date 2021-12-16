Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,130.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,370.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,299.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

